Good evening, folks!

We had a seasonal day with temps in the mid to low 90’s across the majority of the Texas Panhandle. Some area in the east did see those upper 90’s. Dry and sunny weather as a high pressure continues to dominate the area. This will continue into Monday, then our weather makers enter the region. For the next few days temps will be in the upper 90’s but a shot of cold air will reduce those temps. A huge chance for below seasonal temps starting on Wednesday and into the weekend. The chance of moisture will also increase with the change in our weather patterns. Starting on Tuesday, isolated t-storm will move into the area in the afternoon. Scattered shower and thunderstorms will then favor the area on Wednesday and into the weekend. The CPC outlook for our 8-14 days is also indicated this pattern will persist.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas