Good morning, folks!

It will be a very hot afternoon ahead of us with temps in the upper 90s to 100s. There is a Heat Advisory from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Palo Duro Canyon County as temps will be around 106. The hot temperatures may cause heat-related illnesses, so be mindful this afternoon. Record temps will also be possible throughout the area this afternoon. For this morning, however, it is another mild morning with temps in the 60s. We will see some breezy conditions throughout the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. The dryline will be out east in the OK/TX borderline. That will give us a very dry environment for today.

A big cool down is on the way as we continue into the weekend with temps falling into the upper 60s to 70s. On the other hand, rain chances do remain in the 7 day! Monday and Tuesday of next week look to bring us some scattered t-showers.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas