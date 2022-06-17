Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and clear skies. Hot temps continue as we inch closer to the summer season. Temps this afternoon in the 90s for most of the viewing area. A trough pattern clipped the state this week leaving us with a ridge that will build in through today and into next week. This will be a huge ridge that will stretch across most of the country and far north into Canada. Temps will reflect that as we will sit in the mid to upper 90s through the next seven days. Dry conditions look to continue for today. There is a slim chance for some showers this weekend but since we have such a dry environment, anything that does move into the region will diminish rather quickly. Better chance for some moisture will be next week but could also change. As always, stay cool and hydrated.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas