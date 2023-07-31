Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. A high pressure aloft will rebuild and strengthen for this new workweek. Currently looking at that high pressure stretching across the Four Corners and into Texas. Forecast afternoon temps will range between 94 to 104 degrees. Hotter temps will be in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday. By the end of the workweek, we are tracking a few disturbances that may enter the Lone Star state meaning cooler temps in the forecast but also some rain potential in the region. The Climate Prediction Center has both the 6–10-day outlook and 8–14-day precipitation outlook running above normal.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas