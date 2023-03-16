Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. Temps for today will be falling with highs reached at midnight. Forecasting afternoon temps to be in the 30’s and 40’s. Overcast morning with rain showers increasing as a cold front rushes through. Showers will be present with the chance of snow for our northern counties, but snow potential will be minimal. There is a good chance for some embedded thunderstorm across the interstate and down south. Winds for today will increase up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45. Note that there is a Wind Advisory for our southern counties starting at 2 p.m. A huge cooldown following this system as highs will remain through Monday of next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas