Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20s. Temps have fallen significantly due to clear skies. Wind chill values in our northern counties are in the single digits. Highs for today will be in the 50’s and 60’s. The warming trend continues as we get closer to Friday. Conditions will be delightful today with the light winds and sunny skies. By this evening, cloud cover will increase therefore temps overnight only falling into the 30’s and 40’s. By Friday, temps will rise into the 60’s and 70’s, not feeling like the Winter season. A cold front will follow by the Friday night and winds will increase. Expect gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will fall back into the mid 50’s for Saturday before we return to the 60’s for the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas