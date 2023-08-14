Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 50s across the High Plains. We had beneficial rainfall over the weekend with Lipscomb seeing 3.25″ of rain in the past 24 hours. T-showers are still ongoing through this morning across the interstate and south/east. A cold front moved through the High Plains Sunday evening, meaning we will see a 20-degree drop this afternoon. Highs forecasted to be in the 70s and 80s. Rain will continue to diminish as we approach the noon hour with cloud cover breaking apart. Enjoy today and Tuesday as the high pressure builds back into Texas by Wednesday. Triple-digit temps will be possible through the rest of the workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas