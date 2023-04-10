Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50’s and 40’s. Patchy morning fog across central parts of the Panhandle. Visibility for this morning as low as a quarter of a mile. Allow for some extra time through highway 60 and I27. Conditions for this afternoon will be pleasant and enjoyable. Highs will range in the 70’s and 80’s. Light winds and plenty of sunshine are also included. Mid 80’s are in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday. Winds looks to increase to a breezy environment starting Wednesday. A slight chance for t-showers for Thursday with a few disturbances moving across the high plains. A cold front will drop temps over the weekend into the 60’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas