First full week of January weather forecast

Sunshine and warmth will be with us as we kick-off this first full week of January. Today will witness northeasterly wind of 5 to 15 mph, with temperatures in the 50’s. Amarillo may top out around 57. Tomorrow should be even warmer with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs in the mid to upper 60’s. By Wednesday, however, a strong cold front will barrel through with a northerly gale of 20 to 40 mph, and temperatures falling into the 40’s and low 50’s. Also, there’s an outside chance of a very light rain/snow mix.

Thursday and Friday look to continue seasonal with a mix of 40’s, while the colder 30’s may be in place over the weekend. Also, our medium range models are suggesting possibly some wintry weather on Sunday. Please stay tuned for further updates.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris