Bitterly cold, snowy weather over Valentine’s Day Weekend

Once more, the cold air may retreat slightly back to the northeast today, giving our area yet another day of a wide range in temperatures. The 50’s may return to our southwest counties, while the 20’s will be commonplace across our northeast zones. Amarillo should top out in the chilly 30’s and low 40’s. Also, ice fog, flurries, and pockets of light freezing drizzle could create slick and hazardous conditions where the air is below freezing. Please slow way down, and drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling.

The arctic air mass will push back to the southwest for tomorrow, this weekend, and Monday – engulfing all of our counties with sub-freezing air. The 20’s and low 30’s will be common for tomorrow, while the frigid teens and bitterly cold single digits will be entrenched across the Panhandles on Saturday, Sunday (Valentine’s Day), and Monday. In fact, according to one of our models, -3 to -7 could be the morning lows for Amarillo on Sunday and Monday respectively! To add to this misery will be dangerously brutal wind chills, with a range of 20 below zero, to 5 above.

On the precipitation front – patchy light snow or flurries might occur on Friday night and Saturday, followed by widespread snow showers for Sunday (Valentine’s Day) – lasting into the predawn hours of Monday. Some impactful snow amounts may occur over the weekend with a few to several inches! Please stay tuned for updated forecasts as we travel into Valentine’s Day Weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris