Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. A high-pressure aloft continues stretching across the Four Corners. The summer weather pattern will return for today meaning triple-digit temps. Forecast afternoon temps will range between 99 to 108 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be issued until 9 p.m. for some dangerous conditions. A reminder to stay indoors if possible if not stay very hydrated through this week. There will be some breezy conditions off and on for the next seven days. Additionally, a very copy-and-paste forecast through Thursday evening. Note that we would potentially see some record-breaking temps for this week as well.
Meteorologist Maria Pasillas
