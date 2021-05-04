Tracking possible midweek, and late week thunderstorms

After the rainy, windy, and cool weather for yesterday, today’s weather is much nicer with sunshine, diminishing winds, and temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 70. Tomorrow looks to be warmer than today with highs around 80. At the same time, however, a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms will exist across our northeastern counties during the evening. One or two of the storms could pulse severe with pockets of large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and brief heavy downpours. No rain is expected for Amarillo.

Moving onto Thursday, pleasant and quiet weather returns with southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming back into the 70’s and low 80’s. By Friday, however, another chance for thunderstorms will be possible during the evening and late-night hours. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.

Saturday’s weather looks to settle down, but turn hot with breezy conditions, and highs in the low to mid 90’s. On Sunday, which is Mother’s Day – slightly cooler conditions look to return with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s. No thunderstorms are expected over Mother’s Day Weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris