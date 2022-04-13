Good morning, folks!

We are seeing those temperatures for this morning in the 30s to low 50s. A front moved through the region yesterday allowing for cooler airmass to settle in for this morning from northwestern to the southeast. This system allowed for some moisture to be lifted across the area there for some sprinkles as we start the day. We had some windy conditions yesterday as a high wind warning was in effect. Gusts reached up to 70 mph across the Oklahoma Panhandle. For today, still watching those gusty winds up to 35 mph with temps in the 60s. Critical fire weather continues for today.

Temps back to seasonal for tomorrow with temps warmer for the weekend between 70s to 80s. Breezy conditions will be ongoing as well for the next few days. Our next system looks to make its way into our area as we start off the next workweek with temps falling into the 60s.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas