Good morning, everyone!

It will be a pleasantly cool start for the area. Morning temps this morning will linger in the 40s and 50s. We will continue to track above average temperatures for the High Plains. Afternoon temps will be in the 80s with a few possible low 90s in our southeastern counties. For the city of Amarillo and other towns in the area, there is a chance we could tie or break our record highs. Unfortunately, the dry weather will continue. Relative humidity values will be low in the single digits. Our main area of concern will be in our southwestern counties with the low fuels and RH values as low as 5%. High wind conditions will also be present. Winds will be sustained between 15 to 25 mph from the southwest. Wind gusts could reach up to 35-40 mph. With the dry and windy conditions, we are anticipating a critical fire weather day. Please be proactive and prevent starting any wildfires. Obeying all burn bans and avoiding activities with open flames or sparks are just a few ways to help.

As we wake up on Wednesday morning, temperatures will linger in the 40s and 50s. We are tracking a stout cold front in the forecast for Wednesday, which will decrease temps into the 50s for the end of the workweek. As of this time, the latest models are showing a 15-20% chance for precipitation on Thursday. There is a possibility for light passing rain showers on Thursday. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel