Crisp start to the morning with warmer temps in the afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the teens. However, wind chill values for this morning have fallen below zero for portions of the Panhandle. It will be another crisp start to the day but temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s for the afternoon. Winds will also increase giving us breezy conditions for this afternoon. Temps look to remain below average for us here in Amarillo for today but will rebound back to above normal by Sunday.

A slight chance for some light snow today for northwestern parts of the area tonight. Keeping an eye on Tuesday as more moisture looks to enter the viewing area with the possibility of rain and snow. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Maria Pasillas