Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the High Plains. It is a crisp start to the day with cool temps once again this afternoon. We are tracking a strong low pressure system across the country. Winds are already increasing this morning associated with this system. Strong winds are forecasted today and Thursday with gust potential up to 40 mph. Highs will be in the 40s but with northwest winds, temps will feel cooler this evening. Temps look to stay below seasonal through the end of the workweek. As we inch closer to the New Years, temps look to rebound into the mid 50s with a frontal boundry moving in over the holiday weekend.

