Occasional cold fronts

The cold front that plowed through early this morning is leaving us with blustery northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph this afternoon. This is a dry system, no rain is expected, and temperatures should moderate into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Tonight, will finally see light winds, leading us into a pleasant day for tomorrow. Under a sunny sky with a southwest flow of only 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s. Friday looks to hold steady in the 70’s, while Saturday and Sunday could tradeoff between the breezy 70’s and low 80’s. Monday and Tuesday may dip down into the 60’s and low 70’s for highs.

Regarding precipitation, there is an outside chance for a few thunderstorms on Friday evening across our southeast counties, but most of the area will remain dry into the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris