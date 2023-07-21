Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. Showers and thunderstorms continue across the Oklahoma Panhandle with a Flood Watch in effect until 7 a.m. A high pressure aloft continues but a cold front has swung through the Panhandle. The front will continue to track south across Texas. Highs for this afternoon will be delightful in the 80s. Severe weather will be present across our southwestern counties later this evening/tonight. There is still some disagreement on the tracking of these storms as other models have some of these cells moving closer into our central counties. Overall, a nice cooldown for today and tomorrow before the heat return next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas