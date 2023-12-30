Good Saturday everyone,

Absolutely beautiful and anomalous weather has enveloped the High Plains this late December afternoon! Today we saw temperatures reach into the 60’s with even some localized upper 60’s and lower 70’s for our extreme southeastern counties including the city of Childress. Many locations have exceeded their average daily high by at least 10 degrees! The icing on the cake today was the pristine and brilliant blue skies combined with the light to nonexistent winds. Hopefully you had the opportunity to savor today as a strong cold front is nearing the viewing area. This cold front will help to cool us down into the 40’s and lower 50’s for tomorrow, New Year’s Eve. On the bright side, despite the much cooler conditions, light winds should be maintained through tomorrow, making for a tolerable PM. New Year’s Day will be similar to Sunday with temperatures within the 40’s and 50’s accompanied by mostly clear skies and weak winds.

Forecaster Landry Jud