Starting the morning with some seasonal temps and cloudy skies. A cold front yesterday moved its way back to the NE this morning. It will now track its way to the east across the Oklahoma region. For us in the Texas Panhandle, we will continue to see cooler weather and more scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There is a general chance for t-storms once again across the entire viewing area from the SPC. Wind gusts could increase up to 60 mph with thunderstorms. Highs for today will range between the 80’s to mid 90’s and an overall pleasant summer day with light winds. Rain chances for Wednesday and into the early morning of Thursday are still in the forecast this morning. Temps will rise towards the end of the workweek with upper 90’s for the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas