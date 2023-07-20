Hi everyone!

The blistering hot 100’s as of late will give way to the slightly less hot 90’s for today, and the 80’s tomorrow. This afternoon will be partly sunny and very warm with southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating up into the muggy 90’s, with a high of 96 for Amarillo. Tomorrow will be much nicer with partly sunny skies, northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures in the 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 84. The seasonal upper 80’s and low 90’s will return on Saturday, followed by the hotter mid to upper 90’s for Sunday. Unfortunately, blistering hot low 100’s look to return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Regarding rainfall – tonight will see strong to severe thunderstorms moving southeast across our north and eastern counties, while Amarillo might see some storms late tomorrow night. Any thunderstorm that forms could pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Please stay Weather Aware, and seek shelter in a substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris