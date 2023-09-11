Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the High Plains. A noticeable change to our weather pattern has occurred bringing us cooler temps. We are forecasting a stretch of 70s for the next seven days. After a very hot summer, temps look to fall below seasonal with lots of rain chances. For this morning, rain showers continue to move through the Panhandles. Our main concern for this evening will be for some strong to severe storms that could pulse to the SW and SE. Yesterday, we got some nice reports of rainfall with the Palo Duro Reservoir observing 1.91″ of rainfall. Still forecasting for areas across the High Plains to see 2-3″ of rainfall within the next seven days with localized heavier amounts.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas