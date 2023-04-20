Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 30’s following a cold front. Highs will range in the 60’s to mid 70’s with winds diminishing by this afternoon. We still have huge drought concerns through the Panhandles and low humidity meaning the fire threat continues. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. A Freeze Watch also in our northwestern counties for the potential of temps falling between 28 to 32 degrees tonight. Forecasting cool temps from today through Sunday, with Sunday being the coldest day of the seven-day forecast. Moisture will increase Sunday and will continue through next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas