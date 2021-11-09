Seasonal weather with occasional windy conditions

Good afternoon

Today starts a cooling trend with the 80’s being replaced by the 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo looks to top out close to 70. The windy 60’s and low 70’s should continue for Wednesday, while a blend of 60’s will arrive on Thursday, Veterans Day. The coolest day of this week looks to be Friday with morning lows around 30, and daytime highs only in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. A mix of 60’s and low 70’s should return over the weekend.

Regarding precipitation – unfortunately, this week will be high and dry. Instead, the wildfire threat could return. Stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris