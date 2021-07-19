Cooler temps & the chance for rain dwindles down after today

Good morning folks!

We are starting the work week with a few isolated storms south of the interstate this morning. Those continue to die down and that cloud cover also moving also with that system. For the northern Panhandle we are looking at clear skies, but fog has developed over the past hour. Visibility has been reduced to less than a quarter of a miles, therefore give yourself extra time if you will be making an early commute. Temps for today will drop back to the 80s for the majority of the viewing area.

For the next seven days we are looking at temps in the 80s and 90s. Rain chances dwindle down after this afternoon as well. Some isolated storms look to develop this evening for northeastern parts of the Panhandle.

Have a great week everyone.

Maria Pasillas