Cooler temps for today but still above average

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and under a mixed sky. An increase in cloud cover as we approach the noon hour for today. Wind will be a light for this morning but will also increase by the afternoon with gust up to 30 mph. A front will be moving into the region therefore cooler temperatures for today than what we saw Sunday afternoon. Temps for today will be in the 50s and 60s.

As we progress through the seven days, temps will continue to fall some with dry and breezy conditions. By the weekend, another shot of cold air will try to bring us some mixed precipitation and cold temps. More details as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas