Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the signal digits to the upper 30’s. A front moving through the Panhandle this morning is dropping those temps significantly. Winds chill values to the NE as low as -12 with clear skies and light winds. The highs will range between the low 30’s to low 60’s. While we don’t have to worry about high winds in the area today, we will still have breezy conditions from today through Friday. Forecasting for much warmer temps over the weekend with some moisture potential. For Saturday, a chance for a few rain showers will be possible. Keeping a closer eye on Sunday as it has a greater potential for some thunderstorms to develop. If a dry line does form, we could see some strong storms for our eastern counties. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas