Cooler temperatures are here to stay!

Good morning, Everyone!
Prepare for cooler temperatures as you start your morning today. Winds will be high out of the North-northwest today around 25 mph. Temperatures are to remain in the mid to high 60’s for most of the day, since our cold front has already arrived. Conditions are expected to remain cool and windy as we enter tomorrow. The high tomorrow will be around 64 degrees with wind speeds around 21 mph. Temperatures will rise into the 70’s again on Friday and Saturday; however, another cold front will make it’s way to the viewing area solidifying our lower temperatures. Expect 50’s and 60’s for our highs at the beginning of next week.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel