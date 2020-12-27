Cooler conditions up

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the 50’s along with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. A front has moved through in our early morning hours not effecting our temps too much. Monday we’ll have another cold start in the 20’s and 30’s along with overcast conditions. We may get a break in cloud cover later in the day before clouds build back in again. Precipitation will get started in our overnight hours going into Tuesday.

We may be dealing with freezing rain early in the morning depending on where our lows fall, potential for ice accumulation seems to be greater for our northern counties. Temps will rise in our afternoon hours making this mostly a rain event. Some lingering precip in our evening hours may change over to snow as this upper level system exits the high plains. Highs for Monday only in the 40’s, slightly warmer on Tuesday as highs rise into the 50’s. Wednesday will be a cold day with highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Thursday will be mostly clear with highs in the 40’s. Another front on Friday giving a slim chance for frozen precip while highs remain in the 40’s. We’ll warm up going into next weekend. Have a great day!