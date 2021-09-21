Cooldown has arrived, fall is in the air

Good morning, folks!

Fall is in the air this morning after a cold front moved through the Panhandle yesterday. Behind it cooler airmass has arrived and breezy northern winds. Breezy conditions will continue with gusts up to 25 mph at time throughout the day. Temps this morning in the 50s but will only climb into the 70s for this afternoon. Temps will be running well below average for today and Wednesday. Fall begins tomorrow and temps will fall even more for Wednesday morning into the 40s.

For the next seven days, conditions look to continue dry across the viewing area. Temps will mainly be in the 80s but a return to the 90s look to take place on Sunday and Monday of next week. A breezy environment for Thursday and Sunday as well.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas