Good morning, everyone!

It will be another chilly start this morning throughout the High Plains. We are not expecting patchy fog this morning, unlike the last few days. A cold front is pushing south this early morning. We could expect light to breezy winds due to the frontal boundary. As the day progresses, temperatures will become above seasonal by a few degrees. Friday’s afternoon temps throughout the area will be much cooler in the 60s.

As we wake up on Saturday morning, temperatures will be chilly once again. Morning temps will linger in the 30s and low 40s. We are anticipating an upper-level shortwave to bring in low to mid-level moisture on Saturday evening. According to the latest models, passing thundershowers will mainly linger in the northern and central counties of the viewing area. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Our forecasted temps for the holiday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overall, Thanksgiving 2023 will be a cool to mild day with mostly sunny skies. Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel