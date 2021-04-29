Windy and cool weather today; Sunny and pleasant conditions for tomorrow

This afternoon will continue to be blustery and cool with north winds of 15 to 35 mph. Temperatures should reach into the upper 60’s and low 70’s, but the briskness of the wind, will make the air feel a little chilly. Speaking of chilly, tomorrow morning will start out in the low 40’s, followed by nice weather during the afternoon with light southeast winds, and highs around 75. Saturday, May 1, will be even warmer with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs ranging from the upper 70’s to the mid 80’s. The 80’s and even a few low 90’s could be in place by Sunday, followed by windy and cooler weather on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the low 80’s and low 70’s respectively.

Regarding precipitation, no rain is expected for today, tomorrow, or over this first weekend of May. Monday into Tuesday, however, could see thunderstorms returning to the area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris