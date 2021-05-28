Unseasonably cool and stormy holiday weekend on tap

Today will be a much cooler day with a mostly cloudy sky, and moist southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be hard-pressed to reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms could be on the increase from west to east across the Panhandles. Our southwest counties might see a few storms that pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, sudden downburst winds, and heavy rain.

Tomorrow looks to stay mostly cloudy and cool with highs around 70, while Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day), very possibly could hover in the 60’s. Also, widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms could occur starting tomorrow night – lasting through Memorial Day. Severe weather is expected per-se, but heavy rain and possible flooding will be a concern.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! Please remember – if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris