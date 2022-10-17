Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s. There is a Freeze Watch to the northeast of the area for temps overnight falling to the freezing mark. Rain over the weekend stayed minimal since all of the area observed rainfall below an inch of rain. However, showers continue across central and southern parts of the Panhandle this morning. Rain will continue to favor southwestern parts of the area for the rest of the morning. Cloud cover will break apart by midday with temps only reaching those mid 60’s. A warming trend through the rest of the workweek. Highs by Friday will be in the low 80’s. A windy weekend ahead with a cold front by the end of the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas