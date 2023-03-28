Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s. Highs will range in the 50s this afternoon. We are starting the morning with skies that will continue throughout the day. Forecasting light winds for today with plenty of sunshine. The downside will be temps below seasonal giving us a cool evening. Warmer temps will be present or Wednesday through Monday in the 70s and 80s. However, a front moves in on Thursday and this will bring us high wind across the Panhandle with a fire threat. Blowing dust will be a concern and there will be the possibility of one or two isolated storms to the southeast. Seasonal temps on Friday with windy winds as gusts will remain between 50 to 60 mph.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas