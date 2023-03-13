Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. A cold front moved through the region over the weekend, dropping temps on Sunday back into the 50’s. For today, temps will remain below average with a mixture of 40’s and 50’s. Overcast morning with light winds. By the afternoon, sunshine will return with occasionally breezy conditions. By tonight we are forecasting some moisture to return to the Panhandle across our western counties. That moisture will track its way east. With temps falling below freezing, we could see some mixed precipitation. Warmer temps on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next cooldown rolls in on Thursday and Friday with temps back into the 40’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas