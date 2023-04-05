Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Conditions for today will be much cooler and quieter than yesterday. A cold front followed by a weak front moved through the Panhandle yesterday and overnight. This has brought us cold airmass across the region with highs for this afternoon only in the 50’s and 60’s. Some of the highest wind gusts recorded across the Texas Panhandle included Amarillo, Pantex, and Dumas at 67 mph. For today winds will stay below 15 mph. Overall, cool temps for today but a warmup on the horizon. Over the weekend, 70’s and 80’s are forecasted. Then for next week, we could see the first 90’s of the year for Tuesday.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas