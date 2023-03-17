Good morning, everyone!

We will expect a cool afternoon today in the 40’s and low 50’s. Light winds will be in our favor, as well. For tomorrow morning, we will be waking up with chilly temperatures in the upper-teens and 20’s. We will continue to see these light winds for Saturday. Temperatures are looking cool for this weekend in the 40’s and 50’s. For the first day of Spring on Monday, we are looking at a chance of light rain showers for our eastern counties in the Texas Panhandle. Rain accumulation is expected to be light at this time for our Monday event. Have a great Friday and St. Patrick’s Day!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel