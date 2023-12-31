Good New Year’s Eve everyone,

This New Year’s Eve is noticeably colder and cloudier than yesterday due to a seasonal cold frontal passage late yesterday evening and overnight. Temperatures today are expected to only peak in the 40’s with some isolated 50s in our southernmost counties. Upon nightfall, temperatures are expected to drop faster than the ball in Times Square from the upper 40’s into the 20’s and lower 30’s in conjunction with mostly clear skies and light winds. New Year’s Day will be similar to today with Highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s along with mostly sunny conditions and relatively light winds. Tuesday of this week will be our first chance for moisture of the new year, although models have unfortunately been trending dryer as the system is anticipated to take a more southerly trajectory. Nonetheless, the best shots at modest rain and or snow Tuesday afternoon will be confined to the southeastern TX Panhandle, with precipitation chances of roughly 10 to 20 percent.

Forecaster Landry Judd