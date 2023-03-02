Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Today we are still forecasting a low-pressure system with a cold front to move across the area. The highs will be mostly in the 40’s to 60’s. Temps will remain warmer than anticipated, so our moisture potential will mostly be a cold rain. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect through the evening to the south of us. On another note, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in Union County for the possibility of a few inches of snowfall. This could create some difficult driving situations. Temps will stay in the 50’s from Thursday and into Saturday. Expect warmer temps for Sunday back into the 70’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas