Cool morning then a seasonal afternoon

Good morning, folks!

A nice cool start to this September morning as temps have fallen into the 50s and 60s behind a front that moved through the area yesterday evening. Seasonal temps are on tap for this afternoon with most of the Panhandle reaching the mid to upper 80s. Dry conditions look to take place for the next three days across the viewing area. Breezy conditions look to pick up on Thursday and continue through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

As we approach the weekend, a high pressure will continue to build over the southern states allowing for hot temps to take over. We are looking at the potential for triple digits for both Friday and Saturday. Rain chances look slim but if any, they will favor the north parts of the plains.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas