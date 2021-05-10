Much cooler weather with possible showers, as we start this week

Good afternoon,

An overcast sky with northeast winds of 5 to 20 mph, will usher in chilly May weather with temperatures holding steady in the 50’s and 60’s. The same can be said for tomorrow, and possibly Wednesday, before much warmer conditions return later in the week with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s. Also, umbrellas could come in handy! On and off showers look to continue for today, tonight, and tomorrow. No severe weather is expected, but a rumble of thunder might be heard from time to time.

Additional chances of thunderstorms look possible for later this week.

Enjoy our cooler, and possibly wet weather!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris