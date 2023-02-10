Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s. Clear skies in our western counties as that cloud cover continues to move out west to east. We had a windy day for Thursday but winds will decrease for the rest of this morning. Expect lots of sunshine for today with light to calm winds. Highs for today will still be in the 40’s as temps will be slightly warmer than what we had on Thursday. Over the weekend, temps will be back into the 60’s with breezy conditions. Expect moisture to return late Sunday and into Monday as an additional disturbance moves into the region. Rain showers possible throughout the day on Monday as well as for Wednesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas