Hi everyone!

Yet another unseasonably cool day is underway with a mostly cloudy sky, humid southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures holding steady in the 60’s and low 70’s. Also, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, drifting from west to east across the Panhandles. The chances of rain for Amarillo stand at 50% today and tonight, 70% tomorrow, and 50% on early Saturday morning. Now while the rain is mostly certainly welcomed, we may see some strong to marginally severe thunderstorms, from time to time. Sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, pockets of hail, and heavy downpours would be the main concerns. Please stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.

Tomorrow and Saturday’s temperatures will continue to be unseasonably cool, topping out in the 60’s and 70’s. As Sunday rolls around, sunshine looks to return with highs in the 80’s area wide, while Monday and Tuesday could see the 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable day and enjoy the rain!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris