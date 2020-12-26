Cool down on the way

Good Saturday afternoon, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 60’s along with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday will be cooler as a front moves through in our early morning hours, temps will remain in the 50’s throughout the day.

Monday will be a chilly, overcast and windy day with highs only in the 40’s along with a slight chance for flurries north. Tuesday we’ll be tracking a rain/snow mix throughout the day with highs climbing into the upper 50’s before dropping in our evening hours going into Wednesday. Wednesday highs will only be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Possibly another chance for precip for Friday but we’ll monitor as we get closer. Have a great weekend!