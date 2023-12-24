Merry Christmas Eve!

Cool and breezy conditions have arrived in the High Plains for Christmas Eve behind the cold front that passed through late night and early morning. Strong winds of 25 to 30 mph and periodic gusts of 35 or greater are ongoing and will likely be maintained through the afternoon and late evening. A wind advisory remains in effect for Union County, New Mexico, until 5 PM MST or 6 PM CST, as sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts upwards of 40 to 45 mph appear likely. Please anchor down and secure any loose outdoor items, especially Christmas decorations. Temperatures in the low to mid-40s will prevail on Christmas Day as North Northwesterly winds persist on the back side of a disturbance, ushering in winter-like temperatures. Additionally, winds will be slightly weaker on Christmas than the day prior, but sustained winds in the upper teens with gusts approaching 30 mph remain likely throughout the viewing area. Furthermore, we will also see mostly to completely clear skies on Christmas Day, owed to sinking motion and dry air upstream of an upper-level low-pressure system.

Forecaster Landry Judd