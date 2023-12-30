Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We had a frigid start across the area in the 20s. Today will be one of the last warmest days as we end this year. Saturday’s afternoon temperatures will moderate into the upper 50s and low 60s. Along with the mild temperatures, we are anticipating light winds between 5-10 mph. Overall, we will have a pleasant day ahead! During the evening, we are tracking a cold front that will move through the area bringing in cooler conditions.

As we ring in 2024, temperatures will linger in the upper 20s. Our first afternoon high for 2024 will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Our next chance for precipitation will more than likely be on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a rain and snow mixture. The latest models, as of this time, are showing light accumulation from this upcoming event. We will keep updating. Have a great weekend and a happy New Year!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel