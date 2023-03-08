Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Fog and mist have developed across part of the viewing area. A Dense Fog Advisory across NE New Mexico with visibility as low as half a mile. The highs for this afternoon will range from the low 40’s to mid 50’s. Conditions include overcast skies and light winds. This cooldown is due to that front that brought us cold airmass over the past two days. There is still a general chance for showers today across the Panhandle, however, given the past trend, chances of this look very minimal to none. For the rest of the workweek, temps will be must warmer in the 60’s and 70’s. A spring day in store for Saturday but with warmer temps. Expect breezy winds as well.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas