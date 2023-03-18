Good evening, everyone!

We are expecting another cool day but this time in the 50’s and low 60’s throughout our area. Temperatures for tomorrow morning will be frigid in the upper-teens and 20’s. Our winds will remain light for tomorrow morning and then become breezy as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday through Thursday into the 70’s but we will see high wind conditions with those warm temps. We are tracking light showers for Thursday afternoon. At this time, rain accumulation is expecting to be light. We will keep updating on that event. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel