Cool and breezy conditions continue for today

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Clear conditions across the area with a breezy environment. Temps for this afternoon will increases into the 60s once again. A day very similar to what we saw on Wednesday. Gusts for the day will be up to 40 mph at times. A High Wind and Fire Weather Warning today for central and eastern parts of the Panhandle as gusts for that area will be up to 60 mph.

Temps will rebound by Friday around seasonal. Our next cooldown looks to move in on the weekend. Temps will fall into the 50s to start the next workweek.

Have a great day.

Forecaster Christian Rangel